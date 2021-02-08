Rohit Falls Early in 420-Run Chase, England in Command in Chennai

India were 39 for one at stumps on the fourth day of the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after England set them a target of 420 runs to win.

India, who lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma early, need a further 381 runs while visitors England need nine wickets.

Sharma was bowled by left-arm spinner Jack Leach for 12. Cheteshwar Pujara (batting 12) and Shubman Gill (batting 15) were at the crease.