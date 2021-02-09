Reverse Swing Made Us Feel We Were in Game All Through: Anderson

"I feel great. I enjoyed in Sri Lanka. I felt I had a very good tour there. To come here and carry on the form from there is great. I am delighted that I got the nod this week. We have really strong group of bowlers here. So exciting times of being part of this team," he added.

In 2012-13, too, during the third Test in Kolkata, Anderson had used the reverse swing well picking six wickets, three in each innings. England had won that Test to take a decisive 2-1 lead in the series.

"It has been a hard draft these five days. It has been a tough wicket to bowl on. We had to work really hard to get this win. We are delighted that we have got this one. We have got a rest and come again hard in three days' time," said Anderson.

India will now look to level the series when they take on England in the second Test at the same venue from Saturday.