Rain Halts Play at Lord's; Rohit & Rahul Unbeaten at Lunch on Day 1

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started off cautiously as they scored just 14 runs in the first 12 overs. James Anderson and Ollie Robinson bowled immaculate line and lengths as the Indian openers tackled it with patience and great application.

The first boundary of the innings came in the 13th over when Rohit flicked a delivery towards long leg. Anderson changed ends as he tried to draw the first blood for England but he failed to dismiss the openers.

Rohit Sharma hit four boundaries in the 15th over against Sam Curran and cashed in on the opportunity to score some much-needed runs after the first hour when England didn't allow them to relax.

After the drinks break at the end of the 15 overs, play could continue for just over three overs before the weather gods their say again.