Pressure Builds on Shikhar Dhawan to Retain Spot in T20Is

Prior to the Australia tour, Dhawan however had a productive Indian Premier League (IPL) season making 618 runs at an average of over 44 with two centuries and four fifties.

Former India cricketer M.S.K. Prasad, who was chairman of the previous selection committee, however, said that Dhawan cannot be written off in white-ball format.

"Unfortunately he is not getting the runs. But he will definitely be in contention for a spot in the T20 World Cup. He cannot be written off in white ball format. He has been a phenomenal and proven performer," Prasad told IANS.

Prasad though added that the healthy headache India are facing with youngsters coming in and performing doesn't allow anyone even if it is the experienced Dhawan to let his guard down.

"At the same time the next brigade is coming, and the bench strength is great. This is a healthy headache. Till recently, Sanju Samson was there. But now he is not. So with so many players coming and performing, you need to keep performing irrespective of the fact that you are a senior or junior," added Prasad.

"In such an atmosphere, the only way you can keep your place in the eleven is by performing."

What goes against Dhawan is that he isn't as flexible as the others and is thus more vulnerable to the axe. Most of the batsmen like Rahul or Virat Kohli or even Rohit Sharma can bat in the middle-order.