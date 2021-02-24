Players Arrive at Narendra Modi Stadium for Pink Ball Test
The newly refurbished stadium will host two Tests with the first being a Day-Night contest.
India and England are locked at 1-1 in the four-match Test series and have arrived for the Pink ball Test in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Ahead of the big Test both teams have arrived at the swanky stadium which can seat 1,10,000 people and is the largest cricket ground in the world.
The only official matches to be played on the virgin pitch were the seven T20 games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this January. But it is the multi days matches that really assess pitches before it hosts five-day Test matches.
That has not happened in Motera and, therefore, it is anybody's guess how the pitch will behave.
This is the third Pink ball Test match India are playing having beaten Bangladesh first and then lost against Australia in Adelaide.
