Not Bothered by Criticism, Says Ajinkya Rahane

"Cheteshwar and I have been playing for long. We know how to handle pressure and we know how to handle certain situations. We are not concerned about them. We are just focusing on the team. We just want to contribute to the team, we are doing it. Whatever we cannot control, we are not thinking about it."



Talking about his 100-run partnership with Pujara in the second innings of the second Test, Rahane said that they looked for small targets during the partnership.



"It was all about hanging in there. The communication was all about thinking about the small targets and then build on it from there. We always talk about Cheteshwar that he always plays slow. That innings was important for us. He batted almost 200-plus balls (206) even though he got 40-odd (45). He told to back my game, I told him to back his own game. Whatever methods. I thought the communication was really good. We wanted to build one good partnership. We knew 170-180 would have been very good score on that wicket."