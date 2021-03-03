Members of England Team Unwell, Suspected Diarrhoea 

"There's been a little bit of stuff flying around. We'll keep monitoring it. To be honest, I don't know exactly who's been affected badly at this stage but it's just really important we try and give everyone the best chance of being available for selection ahead of this game," Root told British media.

India captain Virat Kohli, however, confirmed that India players are fit and fine with none of the players contracting any ailment.

"There are no health concerns or health issues. Everyone is fit and fine. Probably, (England players) would have been caught by a change in weather. It has been pretty hot over the last couple of days. It was pretty pleasant the first few days. That obviously becomes a factor at this time of the year when the weather changes rapidly. It takes a bit of time to adapt," said Kohli while speaking to the media on Wednesday.