2nd ODI: Virat & KL Stabalise Innings After Rohit, Dhawan Wickets
Live updates from the India vs England second ODI at Pune on Friday.
Reece Topley and Sam Curran got two early breakthroughs for England as India were reduced to 37/2 in 8.4 overs in the second ODI of the three-match series, being played in Pune.
Shikhar Dhawan scored a 98 in the series-opener on Tuesday but he could score just 4 off the 17 balls he faced on Friday, before being caught in the slips by Ben Stokes off Topley in the fourth over.
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added a quick-fire 28 off 29 deliveries before England made their second breakthrough, Rohit caught off Sam Curran on 25.
India were 37/2 after 9 overs when Rohit Sharma walked back to the dressing room.
KL Rahul has now joined Virat Kohli out in the middle and the two have completed a fifty run partnership for the third wicket.
Jos Buttler is captaining England in place of Eoin Morgan who has been ruled out of the series due to an injury.
The stand-in captain won the toss and elected to bowl first. ‘We're going to bowl for similar reasons as in the last game. We played good cricket for large parts of the last game, but let ourselves down in the end,’ he said.
Kohli said India wanted to bat first anyway. "We actually wanted to bat again, conditions play a big part. If you are intense and looking for wickets and you're aggressive, you can come back (even given the way England play). The development of a team is all about that, you have to be ready to do whatever happens in the toss," said Kohli.
"That's why we wanted to put ourselves in a similar situation even if we won the toss. Outside of that middle overs period where we lost three-four wickets, pretty happy with our batting. The chat in the field was to keep the belief, doesn't matter if we lose in 40 overs. Unfortunately Shreyas Iyer is out with a shoulder injury, Rishabh Pant replaces him," he further said.
England have made three changes to their XI with Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Reece Topley coming in for Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings and Mark Wood who has been rested.
Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
