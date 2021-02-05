Late Addition to Squad Again, Shahbaz Nadeem Gets Nod in 1st Test

On that occasion, it was Kuldeep Yadav who had complained of pain in his left shoulder which led to Nadeem making his debut in the third Test at Ranchi.

Nadeem, an experienced campaigner in the domestic cricket in India, made his Test debut 15 years after his first first-class match in 2004.

Nadeem, who has four international wickets from his only Test previously, is among three spinners in the team against England with R Ashwin and Washington Sundar being the other two bowlers. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah make up the bowling attack for the first of four Tests in the series.

Nadeem, who made his international debut at his home ground, has played 117 first-class games and taken 443 wickets with 19 five-wicket hauls and five 10-wicket hauls to his name.