Late Addition to Squad Again, Shahbaz Nadeem Gets Nod in 1st Test
Nadeem was added to the squad after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out due to pain in the left knee.
A late addition to the main squad, left arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was drafted straight into the playing XI for the first Test against England in Chennai beginning 5 February. He was already part of the overall set-up for the first two Tests against England as one of the standby players.
Nadeem was added to the squad on the morning of the Test itself after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out due to pain in the left knee. This is Nadeem’s second Test.
On his debut too, Nadeem was a late addition to the squad against South Africa in Ranchi in 2019. He had just played a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in Alur, Karnataka and landed in Kolkata when the news of his inclusion in India’s Test squad came and he travelled immediately to Ranchi.
On that occasion, it was Kuldeep Yadav who had complained of pain in his left shoulder which led to Nadeem making his debut in the third Test at Ranchi.
Nadeem, an experienced campaigner in the domestic cricket in India, made his Test debut 15 years after his first first-class match in 2004.
Nadeem, who has four international wickets from his only Test previously, is among three spinners in the team against England with R Ashwin and Washington Sundar being the other two bowlers. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah make up the bowling attack for the first of four Tests in the series.
Nadeem, who made his international debut at his home ground, has played 117 first-class games and taken 443 wickets with 19 five-wicket hauls and five 10-wicket hauls to his name.
Interestingly, this is ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s first Test in India.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
England XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson
