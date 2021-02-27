Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant Begin Training Ahead of 4th Test

However, Kohli said that Pandya can make the Test side only as an all-rounder and not as a pure batsman.

Since then Pandya has been working on his bowling.

The Indian team has refrained from commenting on his injury status and fitness levels.

India No.3 Cheteshwar Pujara had last week said that he would not want to comment on the injury status of the all-rounder.

However, he seems to be on the road to recovery from his back injury.