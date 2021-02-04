Expect to Have a Great Battle With R Ashwin: Joe Root 

India had won the Test series in Australia despite plenty of injuries to senior players. England meanwhile have been dealt a blow with Zak Crawley, who was to bat at No. 3, ruled out of the first two Tests due to a wrist injury.

"There are so many great opportunities that come with that as a side and as individual players. When you are given a chance to play, you've got to just maximise that opportunity. You try and make that count. One thing we have had in the recent past is competition for places. Bit more depth in our squad and not heavily reliant on certain individuals which might have been the case a few years ago. It is really exciting times and guys need to grasp the opportunities they get," he added.

Root, who did not name Crawley's replacement at No. 3, will be crucial for England innings. He single-handedly carried his side's batting in the two-Test series in Sri Lanka, accumulating over 400 runs. Against India, however, he will be faced with a threat of Ravichandran Ashwin on his home ground.