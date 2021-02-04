England’s Zak Crawley Out of Chennai Tests Due to Wrist Injury

Crawley had aggregated only 35 runs across four innings in Sri Lanka in the two-Test series which England won 2-0.

Ollie Pope, who has recovered from shoulder surgery and was added to England squad on Wednesday, is likely to return to the middle-order.

England will need to beat India in the Test series, which begins Friday, by one of the following margins: 3-0, 3-1, 4-0 to enter the final of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), slated to be played in June at the Lord's, London.

On the other hand, India need to win the series by one of the following margins: 2-0, 2-1, 3-0, 3-1 or 4-0 to face New Zealand in the WTC final.