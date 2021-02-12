England Fast Bowler Jofra Archer Out of 2nd Test With Elbow Niggle

"The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad."

Earlier, head coach Chris Silverwood had indicated that they may rest veteran fast bowler James Anderson for the second Test in keeping with England's rotation policy.

"I am not reluctant to change a winning team if it is the best thing to do for the players and the team and our longevity over a long period. Yes, he (Anderson) is a class act, but you'll have to wait and see," Silverwood told the media on Wednesday.