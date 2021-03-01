England Expecting Turn From First Ball in Final Test: Ben Foakes

Foakes, 28, was the lone impressive performer for the visitors in the second and third Tests of the series. His wicketkeeping has received rave reviews with former India stumper Kiran More calling him one of the best wicketkeepers to tour India, one who has great head and hand position and also balance.

Although Foakes said he enjoyed wicketkeeping in India, he said the bounce on Indian pitches is not as consistent as it is on Sri Lankan pitches, which also aid a lot of turn.

"Generally when a ball spins, it is fun to keep. The biggest thing that I found in Sri Lanka is that when it spins, it spins consistently. You know that the ball is going to turn," said Foakes.

He added that the pink ball made things even more difficult during the third Test which England lost inside two days.