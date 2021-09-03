Pope & Woakes Help England Post 290, India Trail by 56 Runs at Stumps on Day 2
India finished Day 2 of the fourth Test at 43/0, trailing England by 56 runs.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul batted out the 16 overs before Stumps on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England, as India finished at 43/0.
Virat Kohli's team now trail the hosts by 56 runs after Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes' late charge helped England post 290 in their first innings.
India had scored 191 on Day 1 after Shardul Thakur had top-scored with 57.
England's Innings
The hosts started the day at 53/3 with Dawid Malan and Craigh Overton the overnight batters but both were back in the hut in the first hour of player, with India conceding just 25 runs.
Overton edged the 10th ball of the day to Virat Kohli at first slip, becoming Umesh Yadav's 150th scalp in Test cricket. Yadav had his second wicket of the day when Malan pushed hard at a length delivery and was caught in slips by Rohit Sharma diving to his left.
Things began to change when Pope and Bairstow joined forces at 62/5 for a counter-attack. Suddenly, India lost the plot. In overs 31 to 34, the bowlers conceded eight boundaries.
As Pope and Bairstow punished the deliveries coming full and straight on pads, India tried correcting the mistake by bowling short and outside the off-stump. But the result remained the same as England collected runs quickly. A straight drive by Bairstow off Yadav brought the 50-run partnership for the sixth wicket in just 9.1 overs.
Pope added 89 for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow (37), who was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. Then, he added 71 for the seventh wicket with vice-captain Moeen Ali (35) as England went past India's total.
Pope was excellent off his pads and clipped anything strayed on the leg-side to the fence. Above that, the right-handed batsman hit the ball straight down the ground with ease. The Indian bowlers found very little swing with even the pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah not getting much help. Bumrah, otherwise tight, leaked plenty of runs towards the end of England innings.
Even as Ali threw his wicket away to spinner Ravindra Jadeja after being well set, Pope found company in Chris Woakes (50 off 60 balls) who has been recalled to the England side.
It was Shardul Thakur who got India the breakthrough when his delivery edged past Pope's bat and went onto the stumps. He returned the the dressing room on 81 with England's score at 250/8.
But there was still more of the English innings left with Chris Woakes playing a late cameo. He smashed 11 boundaries during his 60-run stay at the crease during which he scored 50. It was a run out that eventually ended his innings as England went onto post 290.
The 32-year-old Woakes, who had last played a Test for England just over a year ago, has been an important addition to the England side. He had picked 4/55 in the first innings.
Indian Openers Preserve Wickets
India's second innings started with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walking out to bat in the final session of the day. The two scored 43 runs in the 16 overs before Stumps as India ended the day trailing by 56 runs.
Rohit was unbeaten on 20 and Rahul on 22.
James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton and Chris Woakes all got to bowl with Anderson and Woakes bowling a maiden each.
(With inputs from IANS)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.