Pope & Woakes Help England Post 290, India Trail by 56 Runs at Stumps on Day 2

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul batted out the 16 overs before Stumps on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England, as India finished at 43/0.

Virat Kohli's team now trail the hosts by 56 runs after Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes' late charge helped England post 290 in their first innings.

India had scored 191 on Day 1 after Shardul Thakur had top-scored with 57.