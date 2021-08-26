Could Have Applied Ourselves Better: Pant After India Skittled Out for 78

"In the morning, the wicket was slightly on the softer side and they bowled in good areas. We could have applied much better but you can learn from it and move on. That is the only thing you can do as a cricketer. You learn from your mistake and improve in your next innings," he added.



The 23-year-old said that conditions had become friendly for batting later on during the day.



"They (England) took the heavy roller. The wicket was much more settled down [when they batted] and they batted nicely also. In the first innings, when we batted, the wicket was slightly soft and they bowled in good areas. But they could have applied much better but as I said we are going to learn from mistakes and move on," said Pant further.