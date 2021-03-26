2nd ODI: Stokes, Bairstow Star as England Level Series in Style 

After Rishabh Pant’s blistering knock in the afternoon, he then had the best seat in the house as Ben Stokes turned on the style with a brutal assault like none other. Once Stokes (99 off 52 deliveries) completed his half century, was dealing in sixes, taking a special liking for the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav and Krunal Pandya.

Alongside Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (124 off 112 deliveries) scored a brilliant century and looked a far cry from his out-of-form-self from the Tests. England won the 2nd ODI by 6 wickets, levelling the series in emphatic style against India in Pune.

Stokes and Bairstow’s superb partnership completely outshone the Indian batting stars Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.