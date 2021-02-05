Axar Patel Ruled Out of First Test Against England Due to Injury
Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, and legspinner Rahul Chahar have been added to India’s squad.
All-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Test against England in Chennai after complaining of pain in his left knee, the BCCI confirmed hours before the toss on 5 February.
"The all-rounder complained of pain in his left knee during Team India’s optional training session on Thursday. He is being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and while his detailed reports are awaited, he will not be available for selection for the opening match.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar to India’s squad. Both Nadeem and Chahar have been training with Team India as part of the standby group of players," BCCI said in a statement.
Axar was picked in the squad as a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who is out with injury. Axar is yet to play a Test for India and was perhaps in line for a debut in Chennai.
Nadeem has played one Test while Chahar hasn't. Both Nadeem and Chahar have been regulars at the India A level and were training with the Indian team in the bubble.
