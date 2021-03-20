5th T20I: Virat & Rohit Smash Half Centuries, India Post 224/2

Rohit Sharma opened with Virat Kohli in the fifth T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium and India’s newest opening partnership put together a solid 56-ball 94 run partnership.

India dropped regular opener KL Rahul after a series of poor performances but Virat’s promotion proved a masterstroke as the skipper and his deputy hit the English bowlers around the park to take the team to 81/0 in 8 overs.

Rohit in fact completed his half century off 30 deliveries.