5th T20I: Virat & Rohit Smash Half Centuries, India Post 224/2
Live updates from the fifth T20I between India and England being played in Ahmedabad.
Rohit Sharma opened with Virat Kohli in the fifth T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium and India’s newest opening partnership put together a solid 56-ball 94 run partnership.
India dropped regular opener KL Rahul after a series of poor performances but Virat’s promotion proved a masterstroke as the skipper and his deputy hit the English bowlers around the park to take the team to 81/0 in 8 overs.
Rohit in fact completed his half century off 30 deliveries.
In the very next over, Rohit took on Stokes, hitting him for a six and a four before being castled by the English all-rounder. Out on 64.
Suryakumar Yadav then joined Virat Kohli out in the middle with the team’s score at 94/1 in 9 overs and smashed Adil Rashid for 16 runs in the very first over.
The 12th over saw Virat hit Chris Jordan for four boundaries as India’s run rate increased further and the score read 133/1 after 12 overs.
Suryakumar’s blistering innings was ended by a stunning catch by Chris Jordan near the boundary line. Jordan caught the ball with just his left hand and then right before he crossed over the boundary line, he threw the ball to Jason Roy.
‘Sky’ out on 32 off 17 balls.
Hardik Pandya has now joined Virat Kohli out in the middle with the Indian skipper having completed his half-century.
England captain Eoin Morgan had won the toss and elected to bowl first in the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The series is tied at 2-2 with England playing an unchanged XI.
India have dropped KL Rahul and elected to play an extra bowling, bringing in T Natarajan for the match.
The hosts levelled the five match series from a match down, twice. They lost the first and the third matches, but won the second and fourth matches. The latest victory on Thursday came while defending a target of 186 runs.
The first three matches went in favour of teams chasing and it seemed like England would win Thursday's game when they put India in and got the early wicket of Rohit Sharma. However, Suryakumar Yadav, playing his first innings in international cricket, hit a quick half-century to put India on track.
In each of India's wins, one of the two Mumbai Indians' stars -- Ishan Kishan or Suryakumar, has clicked with the big-hitting and caught England by surprise.
Teams
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan.
England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wwicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
