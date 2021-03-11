5 Key Battles That Could Decide Fate of the 1st India-England T20I

With not too many months to go for the T20 World Cup in India in October-November, both Virat Kohli and Eoin Morgan’s side will be fine tuning their squad in the five-match series in Ahmedabad.

While India are affected by injuries and fitness concerns in this series, England, the ODI World Champions, have come with a full strength squad led by Morgan.

With no Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah in the mix, and even T Natarajan for the first T20I in Ahmedabad, Kohli and co have quite the task on hand to stop the big hitting England batting.