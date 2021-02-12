2nd Test: 4 Key Battles That Could Impact the Outcome in Chennai

England’s key men won a few important individual contests that helped pave the way for the win in the series opener, and similarly will look to continue the trend. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant among others will all need to play their part if India are to mount a fight back in the series.

Here’s a look at some of the key battles that are likely to set the tone for the second Test in Chennai. England are 1-0 up and in the box seat to take an unassailable lead.

Stuart Broad vs Virat Kohli

As always Virat Kohli’s presence in the middle is crucial to India’s overall performance. He tried his best in the second innings in the first Test but ran out of partners quite quickly. At the other end a well rested Stuart Broad will be looking to use all his experience to dislodge the Indian captain.

Kohli staying in the middle will only mean bad news for England, and Joe Root is likely to turn to his most experienced bowler in Broad to do the needful.