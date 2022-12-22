2nd Test, Day 1: Ashwin, Umesh Pick Four Each As Bangladesh Bowled Out for 227

Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin picked four wickets each to set India in pole position on Day 1 of second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Pushed into bowling first, India made use of the pitch having seam movement, turn and extra bounce to bowl out Bangladesh for 227 in 73.5 overs, including losing last five wickets for 14 runs. For the hosts', a returning Mominul Haque was the lone ranger with a stroke-filled and calm 84.

Each of the Bangladesh batters got starts, but barring Mominul, none could convert it into a big score. They had five partnerships in double digits, but none of them were able to touch a half-century.

Captain KL Rahul and Shubman Gill held their nerve towards the end of the first day to be not out on three and 14 respectively, taking India to 19/0 in eight overs at stumps, trailing Bangladesh by 208 runs.