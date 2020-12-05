Without Jadeja, India Eye T20 Series Win vs Australia in Sydney

India will have their task cut out in the second T20 International at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Australia as they will miss the services of injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who powered them to victory with the bat in the last two white-ball games.

Jadeja played a stellar role in the consolation win in the last ODI and also starred with the bat in the first T20 International at Canberra on Friday. But he has been ruled out of the remaining two games in the shortest format after being hit on the head by a delivery from Mitchell Starc in Friday's first T20 International.