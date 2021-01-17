Weren’t Looking at Scoreboard; Wanted to Tire Out Bowlers: Thakur

The right-arm medium pacer, who picked three wickets in the first innings, had come in with India struggling at 186/6. He and left-handed Sundar, who made 62 after also picking three wickets in the first innings, initially batted for time before playing their strokes during the course of their 123-run partnership.

"We weren't looking at the scoreboard. The idea was to spend some time there. We knew that their bowlers were tiring and we thought it was a matter of one hour. So if we hung in there for one more hour then probably we would be on top. So it was really important for us to hang in there, score off all the loose deliveries," said Thakur while speaking to the media after the end of the day's play.

The two have not batted together before, except twice, in a T20 and a warm-up game. However, both communicated very well.