Want to Fulfill My Father’s Dream of Making India Proud: Siraj

Despite losing his "biggest supporter", fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is now focussed to fulfill his late father's wish to represent Team India and perform well in the upcoming series against Australia.

Siraj's father passed away on Friday and the Indian pacer decided to stay with the Indian Test team in Australia, even though the Indian cricket board offered him fly back home.

India begin the 54-day all-format tour November 27 with a three-match ODI series against Australia.