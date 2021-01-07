Kohli’s Captaincy Feat against Australia Hard to Emulate: Shastri

"The satisfaction gained in registering India's first series win in Australia after 71 years of heartbreak was immense," Shastri writes in his foreword for the book 'India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia' written by veteran Indian cricket scribe R Kaushik, according to cricket.com.au. Shastri also launched the book at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, a day before the third Test between India and Australia starts at the venue.

"I can't see Virat's feat of winning against Australia both at home and away being emulated by another Indian captain for a very long time," Shastri wrote.

"The great thing about success in Australia is that it doesn't come easily. As a professional sportsperson, you know that when you win the hard way, you command respect. Indian teams have done well in Australia since the turn of the (21st) century, but didn't have the depth of fast-bowling resources. That's why this Indian team commanded respect from the hard-to-please Aussies like few others in the past," he says in the foreword.