Kohli’s a Human Being Too, Agree With His Decision: Justin Langer

"I cannot believe he displays the energy he does, in everything he does and I've got so much respect for him. I've also got respect for him in the sense that he's made this decision (to return to India for the birth of his child).

"He's a human being like all of us... if I was giving advice to any of my players I would always say never, ever miss the birth of your children because it is one of the great things you'll ever do.

"Of course, it (Kohli's absence) will have an impact, but we also know that India beat us last time (in 2018-19). They're a very, very good team, we cannot get complacent for a second with or without Virat," Langer added.