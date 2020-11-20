Keeping Virat Kohli Quiet Will Be Key for Australia: Pat Cummins

"I think every side has that one or two batters and they are the big wickets. Most teams have their captain – Joe Root for England, Kane Williamson for New Zealand. You feel like if you get their wickets that goes a long way in winning the game," Cummins was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

"He (Kohli) is always a big one. You commentators talk about him non-stop, so hopefully, we can keep him quiet," he added.

The Australian vice-captain is one of the 11 Australian players currently quarantining after returning from the UAE where he played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. Their quarantine period finishes on the eve of the first ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"It's good to be back here in Sydney. Obviously, we are locked down but we are let out for couple of hours a day.

"We've been in the middle of it (cricket in bio-secure bubbles) for three or four months now so we're starting to get used to it," he said.