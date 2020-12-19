Unfair to Blame India Batsmen: Sunil Gavaskar After Adelaide Loss

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar refused to blame the India batsmen for getting all out for 36 saying that Australia's bowling was just too good.

India were dismissed for 36, their lowest total in Test history. Their previous lowest was 42 at Lord's in England, back in 1974.

"It's not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for the way they got out because it was just simply superb bowling by the Australian bowlers," said Sunil Gavaskar on Channel 7.