Twitter Left in Disbelief as India Surrender Meekly in Adelaide

India were handed a humiliating 8-wicket loss in Adelaide by Australia in the first of the four-match Test series on Day 3. India, who began the day in a position of strength could not capitalise and capitulated against some top notch fast bowling by the hosts, especially Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, who took 9 wickets between themselves to shoot the visitors out for 36/9.

India’s number 11 Mohammed Shami retired hurt after being unable to avoid a short, fast one from Cummins, the last delivery of the Indian innings. Shami was sent for further scans, captain Virat Kohli confirmed after the match.