Tough One to Swallow, Says Tim Paine After SCG Test Ends in a Draw

"I thought we created enough chances to win the game. This one's a tough one to swallow," said Paine at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the Australian bowlers in the second innings as he scalped two wickets, giving away 39 runs in the 26 overs he bowled. Off-spinner Nathan Lyon also picked two wickets while conceding 114 runs in the 46 overs he bowled. Pat Cummins picked one wicket while conceding 66 runs in the 26 overs he bowled while Mitchell Starc went wickets in his 22 overs.

"Our bowlers were superb, Lyon bowled well. Just that we (especially me) didn't hold onto our catches," said Paine.

"There were a few positives for us, our bowlers created plenty of chances. Today was a whole-hearted effort from the boys, just that things didn't go our way," he added.

Australia had posted 338 in their first innings and then bowled out India for 244, thus attaining a 94-run lead. The hosts then declared their second innings at 312/6, setting a 407-run target.