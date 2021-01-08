Day 2, 3rd Test: Jadeja and Bumrah Strike, Aus 6 Down

India have taken 3 wickets in the span of 13 overs to snatch back the momentum from Australia who have now lost 6 wickets.

Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia got underway at 4:30am IST, half an hour ahead of the scheduled time, due to the overs lost on Thursday because of rain.

By Lunch, 2 more rain delays and 3 wickets later, Australia’s score read 249/5 with two wickets falling in the space of eight overs and 17 runs. After Wade and Green’s wickets, India picked up another after the Lunch break, Bumrah sending back Aussie skipper Tim Paine.