Day 2, 3rd Test: Jadeja and Bumrah Strike, Aus 6 Down
Australia started Day 2 at 166/2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.
India have taken 3 wickets in the span of 13 overs to snatch back the momentum from Australia who have now lost 6 wickets.
Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia got underway at 4:30am IST, half an hour ahead of the scheduled time, due to the overs lost on Thursday because of rain.
By Lunch, 2 more rain delays and 3 wickets later, Australia’s score read 249/5 with two wickets falling in the space of eight overs and 17 runs. After Wade and Green’s wickets, India picked up another after the Lunch break, Bumrah sending back Aussie skipper Tim Paine.
Australia ended Day 1 at 166/2 with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith unbeaten on 67 and 31 and on Friday, the partnership crossed the 100-run mark after which Ravindra Jadeja picked up the first wicket of the day. Marnus Labuschagne caught in the slips by Indian captain Ajinkya Rahane. Labuschagne walked back on 91, the first time he got out in the 90s in Test cricket.
Australia’s score - 206/3.
Steve Smith completed his half century soon after, his first fifty of the series. It came off 116 deliveries, the slowest half century he’s scored against India in Test cricket.
Soon after though, quick showers forced both teams to leave the field.
When they returned, Jadeja claimed his second victim of the day - Matthew Wade caught at mid-on by Jasprit Bumrah. Out on 13.
Cameron Green was the third wicket to fall in the morning session, out lbw on a duck to Jasprit Bumrah after India took the new ball.
Aussie skipper Tim Paine was Bumrah’s second victim of the day, castled on a duck.
On Day 1 after winning the toss, the hosts didn't have a great start as they lost opener David Warner early in the innings. He scored five runs of the eight balls he faced. In the final session of the day, Australia lost Will Pucovski who became the first Test scalp of debutant Navdeep Saini. The 22-year-old got out lbw after scoring 62 runs in the 110 deliveries he faced during the course of his innings.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.