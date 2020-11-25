There’s No Place for Abuses, Only Healthy Banter Allowed: Langer

Steve Smith, had on Tuesday, said that playing in franchise leagues like IPL, has made it impossible to indulge in sledging nowadays. Smith had said that an opponent in one series could become your team-mate in a franchise league within a few months.

"From my experience as an ex-player I feel that people were nervous coming to Australia not because of the chatter. It was because they were coming up against great players and competition. If you are facing Glenn McGrath or Shane Warne or if you are bowling against Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist or Ricky Ponting, I think that makes you more nervous than a few words spoken. That has been my experience," said the former Australia opener who played 105 Tests between 1993 and 2007 and was part of one of the greatest Australian sides known for its on-field aggression as well as great cricket.

The former left-handed batsman was part of the ring of close-in fielders who were blamed by former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith for 'below-the-belt' verbal assaults in 2002 even though then Australia skipper Steve Waugh had been justifying those tactics, saying that they were needed for "mental disintegration". It was during Langer's playing days that McGrath had an ugly, unmentionable spat with West Indies' Ramnaresh Sarwan.