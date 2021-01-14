Sunil Gavaskar Can Say What He Wants, Won’t Affect Us: Tim Paine

"It was unbefitting of a captain of a national team to be talking about something other than cricket...when you talk about something else, it shows your frustration. It shows you are not able to bear the fact that the opposition is putting up a fight," Gavaskar had told media.

"At the end of the day, the Indians had the last laugh. R Ashwin had the last laugh for whatever Tim Paine was saying. I don't know I am not an Australian selector, but his days as captain are numbered. If you allow the Indian team to bat 130-odd overs without getting wickets, this is a very good Australian attack. The bowling changes, the field placements, everything could have made a difference to the result.

"I won't be surprised if there is a change in the Australian captaincy after the series is over. If you drop simple catches, Rishabh Pant got two edges, they were not difficult catches, the last one which he missed off Vihari was also which he could have left to the first slip. He was a little bit disturbed, his concentration was not thereafter that little episode with Ravichandran Ashwin," Gavaskar had added.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India winning the second in Melbourne.