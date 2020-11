Smith Won’t be Bothered by Short-pitch Stuff: Andrew McDonald

"I think they've used it before and he's done well on it before. I'm suggesting that plan hasn't necessarily worked to its full effect."

Smith was felled by a short ball from England's Jofra Archer during the 2019 Ashes, which marked his return to Test cricket after serving a one-year ban. While he missed one Test because of the injury, he scored as many as 774 runs in the series at an average of 110.57.

Smith was then peppered with short deliveries by New Zealand's Neil Wagner in the Test series between the two sides later in the year and he ended up scoring only 214 runs at an average of 42.80, Australia enjoyed a 3-0 whitewash in the series.