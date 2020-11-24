Smith Fires Warning to India Bowlers, Says His Game Has ‘Clicked’

“Over the last few days I’ve sort of found my hands, which I’m extremely excited about,” he told reporters on a conference call.

“It’s taken me about three or four months to do it but I’ve found them now which is pleasing.”

The 31-year-old said it was difficult to define what was different, but it left him “with a big smile on my face” and eager to hit the practice nets.

“It’s getting that feel, the look of the bat, getting the toe the right way, the way my hands come up on the bat,” he said.

“It’s hard to explain but it hasn’t been right up until about two days ago, then something sort of clicked in.”

While there is a perception Smith is vulnerable to short-pitched deliveries, he was unfazed at the prospect of India’s bowling attack peppering him with bouncers.

“It’s a kind of flattery in a way, if that’s the only way people believe they can get me out because they’ve exhausted so many options,” he said.