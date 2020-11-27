Smith, Finch Centuries Drive Australia to 374/6 vs India at SCG

Smith’s glorious innings was after David Warner (69) and Aaron Finch had thwarted the Indian attack earlier with an opening partnership off 156 runs.

Australian captain Finch won the toss and elected to bat in the series opener and backed up his decision with a fine century at the top of the order.

Both Finch and Warner have an excellent record against India and continued in the same manner. Neither Jasprit Bumrah nor Mohammed Shami were able to keep things under control, and the Australian openers were helped out with some sloppy fielding.

India’s first breakthrough though came in the 28th over when Shami’s yorker outside the off stump caught the edge of Warner’s bat through to KL Rahul.