Slow Middle-overs Phase Cost India the Game: Virat Kohli 

"We had a chance when Hardik and I were batting (the two brought the equation down to 43 off 18 balls). But the middle-over phase, when we were batting, was the phase that cost us the game. If we had one partnership of 25 or 30, it would have meant that Hardik would have arrived when we needed 60 and not 80. His job would have become easier," said Kohli after Tuesday's match.

Kohli, however, was happy with the way the team played the limited-overs series and he was quite happy with the competitiveness they showed even in the last, inconsequential T20.

"This game was still competitive. We were still in it, we have shown throughout the limited-over series that we are still finding ways to come back into the game and give the opposition a scare and the (T20I) series win is nice little asterisk for us finishing limited-overs leg on a high," added Kohli.