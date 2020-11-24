Shikhar Dhawan Shows Off India’s New Jersey for Australia Series

Left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday shared a glimpse of Team India's new jersey which they will be wearing in the upcoming limited-overs fixtures against Australia.

"New jersey, renewed motivation. Ready to go," wrote Dhawan alongwith a picture of himself sporting the jersey on his social media handles.

The 'retro' theme shirt, inspired by the 70s, has a navy blue shade, a shift from the conventional sky blue colour that the team has been wearing in recent years. It also has the name of BCCI's new kit sponsors -- MPL Sports, the athleisure wear and sports merchandise brand from esports platform Mobile Premier League.