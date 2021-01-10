3rd Test: Labuschagne & Wade Out, Aus Lead Crosses 240
Updates from the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia.
Marnus Labuschagne became India’s first wicket on Day 4 of the SCG Test, falling to Navdeep Saini after scored his 9th Test half. Matthew Wade lasted all of 11 deliveries before also losing his wicket to Saini.
The hosts started Day 4 on 103/2 with their lead at 197 runs and the two overnight batsmen – Steve Smith and Labuschagne – batted through the first hour of play to take their lead past 220.
Labuschagne even scored his 9th Test half century before being caught-behind by Wriddhiman Saha on 73. Matthew Wade was his replacement and he added 4 runs to the tally before also being caught by Saha off Saini.
Australia took charge of the third Test on the third day at the Sydney Cricket Ground as they first secured a 94-run lead in the first innings by bowling out India for 244 runs.
Steve Smith was unbeaten on 29 while Marnus Labuschagne was 47 not out at the draw of stumps. The Indian team, which witnessed Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja not take field in Australia's second innings due to injury, had earlier folded for 244 in their first innings.
