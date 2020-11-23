Rotating Pacers, Second Opener: Questions India Face Ahead of ODIs

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s absences, at different stages, from India’s tour of Australia have been the talk of town in recent weeks. Both opening the door for another player to step up and give the think tank a happy headache.

Rohit isn’t available for the six limited overs games, which means Shikhar Dhawan will walk out to bat with a new partner and similarly Kohli’s absence in the final three Tests opens up a discussion regarding the crucial number 4 slot.