Rohit Hasn’t Done Enough in Tests Yet, Hope He Steps Up: McGrath

Initially left out due to fitness concerns, Rohit Sharma was eventually added to the Test squad for the Australia tour and is expected to recover from his hamstring problem by then. India, however, will be without captain Virat Kohli in all but one Test in the four-match Test series after he was granted paternity leave. Ajinkya Rahane is the vice-captain of the Test team.

"Rohit Sharma is a quality batsman who hasn't achieved at Test level what he should be achieving in my opinion. Maybe when Virat goes home, he might step up," McGrath was quoted as saying by The Sportstar.