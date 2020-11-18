Rohit Hasn’t Done Enough in Tests Yet, Hope He Steps Up: McGrath
The first Test which is the pink-ball day/night contest starts at the Adelaide Oval on 17 December.
Initially left out due to fitness concerns, Rohit Sharma was eventually added to the Test squad for the Australia tour and is expected to recover from his hamstring problem by then. India, however, will be without captain Virat Kohli in all but one Test in the four-match Test series after he was granted paternity leave. Ajinkya Rahane is the vice-captain of the Test team.
"Rohit Sharma is a quality batsman who hasn't achieved at Test level what he should be achieving in my opinion. Maybe when Virat goes home, he might step up," McGrath was quoted as saying by The Sportstar.
Rohit, a very dangerous player in white-ball cricket, has taken his time to get going in Tests and has registered six centuries in 53 innings. He scored heavily in Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh in India but finished the previous Australian tour with a total of 106 runs from 4 innings.
Against South Africa, Rohit was tried out as an opener, and the move paid off handsomely as he scored two consecutive tons including a double century.
The Australian legend said out that once Kohli leaves India still have enough batting strength and that they should not be focusing on Rohit alone.
"Having said that, you can't just focus on one player. You've (Ajinkya) Rahane, (Cheteshwar) Pujara, (KL) Rahul, so there's a quality batting line-up," he added. The three-time World Cup-winner, however, hopes Rohit rises to the occasion in Kohli's absence.
"Once Virat (Kohli) leaves, it'll be an opportunity for someone else to put their hand up and make a mark on the series. Maybe that could be Rohit Sharma," McGrath added. India's 69-day-long tour Down Under begins with the three-match One-day International series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. That will be followed as many T20 Internationals which concluded on 8 December.
The first Test which is the pink-ball day/night contest starts at the Adelaide Oval on 17 December. Though there has been a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country, Cricket Australia expects to be able to host the Test in Adelaide itself.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.