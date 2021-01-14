Rishabh Pant Wasn’t Even Aware Smith Removed His Guard: Rathour

The former India opening batsman said that Smith's form has not ruffled the Indians, who are sticking to the plan they have prepared against them.

"We all know that he is a good player. Our bowlers have been working on specific plans against him and against all the other batters of the Australian team. They have worked so far. But in the last game, he scored some runs. But we still back our plans whatever the bowlers have been discussing among themselves. They still back the plans to get him out," he added.

Pant scored 97 in the second innings of the Sydney Test which India drew to keep the series locked at 1-1.

(With IANS Inputs)