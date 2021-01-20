Report Card: Pant, Pujara, Siraj Star for India in Australia Tests

India’s tour of Australia in 2020/21 will be one that will always be considered special for the Indian cricket fraternity. Grit, determination, resilience and ambition were among the features the team showed off as they faced hostility from the opposition and the fans, only to eventually land the knockout blow at the Gabba.

While Virat Kohli did not feature in the Tests after the first one, almost everyone put their hand up at various points through the four games to help the visitors retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series win. This was the first time India won back to back Test series’ on Australian soil.

Here’s a look at how the squad fared through the four Tests.