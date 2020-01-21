Report Card: Dhawan, Rahul, Kohli Share Top Honours vs Australia

(Innings: 3; Runs: 146; Ave: 48.66; SR: 104.28; 100s: 0; 50s: 1)

One of the most crucial series for KL Rahul, the Karnataka batsman was shuffled across the batting order in three matches and yet he managed to perform well with the bat.

In the first ODI he came out to bat at number three and scored a crucial 61-ball 47 after India lost Rohit Sharma early. In the process, he stitched a 121-run stand with Dhawan.

Rahul was dropped to number five in the batting order in the next match in Rajkot. Here also, he proved his worth with the bat. His quickfire 80 off 52 balls helped Team India put up a daunting total and once again highlighted his ability to bat anywhere on the order.

In the last match of the series, he was again pushed up the order at the top. But here he could manage only 19.

Apart from his versatile batting talent, Rahul also exhibited his handiwork behind the stumps as he replaced Rishabh Pant in the second and the third ODI. He was able to make all the noises for the right reasons.

His lightning stumping of Aaron Finch off Ravindra Jadeja in Rajkot, not only highlights his natural keeping ability but also reaffirms the faith of his skipper, who said at the post match conference in Bengaluru that the team would continue with Rahul behind the stumps for the time being.

With 4 catches and 1 stumping, Rahul looked absolutely comfortable with the keeping gloves.