Report Card: Dhawan, Rahul, Kohli Share Top Honours vs Australia
Touted to be one of the toughest series for India during their current home season, the three-match ODI series against Australia lived up to its expectation.
As mentioned earlier, India faced one of the toughest challenges at home in recent times after Australian batters had the Indian bowlers reeling. Only Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja knew how to tackle the batsmen from down under.
But as far as batting is concerned, India’s top order once again showed the way with senior pros – Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli leading the charge. KL Rahul would be the find of the series for India. Not only his batting but also as a specialist keeper, Rahul would be looking to cement his place in the squad.
Shikhar Dhawan (8.5)
(Innings: 2; Runs: 170; Ave: 85.00; SR: 93.92; 100s: 0; 50s: 2)
Once again when everyone had ruled him out, Dhawan made a comeback in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. Carrying his rich vein of form, the southpaw scored back-to-back fifties in the first two ODIs. He was unlucky to miss out on a hundred in Rajkot, where he was dismissed for 96.
In the final ODI in Bengaluru, Dhawan never came out to bat, courtesy a shoulder injury while fielding.
The two innings he played, showcased Dhawan’s ability at the top of the innings and gave the team management a timely remainder that he is far for over. But unfortunately, the shoulder injury sustained in Australia would once again keep him away from the game in New Zealand.
Rohit Sharma (8)
(Innings: 3; Runs: 171; Ave: 57.00; SR: 91.44; 100s: 1; 50s: 0)
After two false starts in Mumbai and Rajkot, the Indian vice-captain was back to usual destructive self in the series-decider in Bengaluru. His 119 off 128 balls powered India to a comfortable win against Australia while chasing 287.
During his match-winning knock, Rohit was back in full control, disposing the ball into the stands at will. His 6 sixes are a testimony of that.
After a remarkable 2019, the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year is yet again aiming for a great 2020 with the bat.
Virat Kohli (8.5)
(Innings: 3; Runs: 183; Ave: 61.00; SR: 101.10; 100s: 0; 50s: 2)
The skipper once again topped the run charts for India in an ODI series. But the three-match series didn’t start on a great note for the skipper. In order to accommodate KL Rahul in the top-order, Kohli demoted himself to number four but without much success. He could only manage 16.
By the time the team reached Rajkot, both the skipper and the team realised their mistake. Back at number three, Kohli scored back-to-back fifties.
In Rajkot he scored a 78 off 76 balls while in Bengaluru he was once again among runs. Along with Rohit Sharma, he put up a 137-run stand en route his 91-ball 89. It was unfortunate for him to miss out on a century.
KL Rahul (8)
(Innings: 3; Runs: 146; Ave: 48.66; SR: 104.28; 100s: 0; 50s: 1)
One of the most crucial series for KL Rahul, the Karnataka batsman was shuffled across the batting order in three matches and yet he managed to perform well with the bat.
In the first ODI he came out to bat at number three and scored a crucial 61-ball 47 after India lost Rohit Sharma early. In the process, he stitched a 121-run stand with Dhawan.
Rahul was dropped to number five in the batting order in the next match in Rajkot. Here also, he proved his worth with the bat. His quickfire 80 off 52 balls helped Team India put up a daunting total and once again highlighted his ability to bat anywhere on the order.
In the last match of the series, he was again pushed up the order at the top. But here he could manage only 19.
Apart from his versatile batting talent, Rahul also exhibited his handiwork behind the stumps as he replaced Rishabh Pant in the second and the third ODI. He was able to make all the noises for the right reasons.
His lightning stumping of Aaron Finch off Ravindra Jadeja in Rajkot, not only highlights his natural keeping ability but also reaffirms the faith of his skipper, who said at the post match conference in Bengaluru that the team would continue with Rahul behind the stumps for the time being.
With 4 catches and 1 stumping, Rahul looked absolutely comfortable with the keeping gloves.
Shreyas Iyer (6)
(Innings: 3; Runs: 55; Ave: 27.50; SR: 90.16; 100s: 0; 50s: 0)
Not a great series at all by the lofty standards set by Shreyas himself in the recent months. The Mumbai batsman had recently scored four back-to-back half centuries but failed to recreate the same magic in the series. His only saving grace in the series was his 35-ball 44 not out in the series decider.
All bets have been placed on Shreyas to make the number four spot his own and in a short time he has been able to do but more consistency is required from him with the bat, especially when playing a tough opponent like Australia. He also needs to work on his approach towards the pacer.
Ravindra Jadeja (7)
(Innings: 3; Wickets: 4; Ave: 35.75; Eco: 5.10; Runs: 45)
Amidst all the debate around his place in the ODI and T20I squad, Jadeja has once again come up with a brilliant all-round performance against the Aussies.
His ability to take wickets at crucial junctures benefitted India twice in the series – once in Rajkot and later in Bengaluru. He picked up the wicket of Finch in the second ODI and later went onto dismiss Labuschagne and Starc in the third and final ODI.
The only genuine all-rounder in the squad, Jadeja needs to be more consistent with the bat if he wants to hold on to his place in the playing XI.
Kuldeep Yadav (5)
(Innings: 3; Wickets: 3; Ave: 60.66; Eco: 6.06)
With every passing day and every passing series, Kuldeep’s struggle with the ball is getting real. The wrist spinner played all three matches in the series but managed only 3 wickets at an economy of over 6 runs per over.
Kuldeep’s knack of giving his side crucial breakthroughs was his biggest asset but now with the wicket’s tally drying up, the spinner needs to rethink his abilities and strategies if he wants to keep his place in the side.
Mohammed Shami (8)
(Innings: 3; Wickets: 2; Ave: 28.28; Eco: 7.15)
Once again, the pick among the Indian bowlers, Shami has seen a revival of sorts since his comeback to the ODI side. Known for his wicket-taking abilities, Shami was the highest wicket-taker in the series with 7 wickets. He might be on the expensive side as far as the economy is concerned but the number wickets somehow compensate for that.
In the third ODI in Bengaluru it was Shami in the death overs who singlehandedly stopped the Aussies from crossing the 300-run mark. His three wickets, including that of centurion Steve Smith, was a crucial as Rohit and Kohli’s knock, as far as a series win is concerned.
Jasprit Bumrah (4)
(Innings: 3; Wickets: 2; Ave: 120.00; Eco: 4.58)
Only his second series since his injury lay-off, Jasprit Bumrah still looks rusty with the ball in hand. With only two wickets in three matches, it looks like the pacer still needs some time before he gets back to his usual self. But the dearth in wicket hasn’t affected his economy at all. At an economy of 4.58, he continues to be the most stingy bowler for India.
Navdeep Saini (7)
(Innings: 3; Wickets: 3; Ave: 42.33; Eco: 6.35)
Saini has grabbed the eyeballs with his pace since the time he started for India. This series was no different for him, but he needs to do better than three wickets in three matches if he wants to continue being in the playing XI, especially with host of other young pacers, and Hardik Pandya in the pipeline. Apart from the lack of wickets, Saini needs to be careful about his consistency.
Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey & Shardul Thakur
While Rishabh Pant only played the first match of the series and was ruled out due to injury, Manish Pandey was drafted in the side as his replacement. But the stylish batsman from Karnataka could hardly do anything prominent with the bat. He managed scores of 2 and 8 not out in his two outings. Meanwhile, Shardul Thukar was replaced by Navdeep Saini after the first match. His figures of 0/43 in 5 overs left the Indian think tank with no other option.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)