Really Happy With the Fight We Showed in Sydney, Says Rahane

"Our talk coming this morning was to show character and fight till the end and not to think about the result. I am really happy with the way we fought especially today but also throughout the game, even in the first innings when Australia were 200/2 and getting them all out for 338 was really good," Rahane said at the post-match presentation ceremony while talking about the mindset of the Indian team before entering the final day.

India lost Rahane very early on Day Five and put the hosts in a commanding position. But Cheteshwar Pujara (77) and Rishabh Pant (97) shared a 148-run partnership for the fifth wicket and brought the visitors back into the match.

After their dismissals, Hanuma Vihari (23*) and Ravichandran Ashwin shared an unbeaten 62-run partnership, which batting out for 259 balls as India denied Australia with an opportunity to go 2-1 up in the ongoing four-Test series.