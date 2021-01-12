Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of Fourth Test with Dislocated Thumb

Jadeja picked four wickets in Australia's first innings and scored 28 not out. He did not bowl in the second innings and was not required to bat a second time around as the third Test ended in a draw. He was, however, seen sitting in the Indian dressing room with batting pads on on Monday, an indication that he would have batted if required.

"The all-rounder will now consult a hand specialist in Sydney before he returns to India. He will then head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of his injury," said the BCCI.

The four-Test series is locked at 1-1 after three matches.