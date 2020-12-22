Ashwin’s World Class, Hopefully I’ve Learnt from Dismissal: Smith

The Aussie's failure to get going in the first Test was a rare occasion he failed against India. Despite his failure, the Aussies managed to pull off a convincing win, thanks to their bowlers who shot India out for 36, the lowest Test total for the Indians.

The visitors go into the next Test, starting December 26, as a depleted side. Their skipper Virat Kohli will be missing as he returns to attend the birth of his first child.

Smith was asked by an Indian reporter about what India should do to make a comeback. He replied, "I think it is important to keep moving forward. Look at yourself individually at what you could have done better which I think is important enough after any game...whether you bat well or you don't. You reflect what you can do in the next game or in the rest of the games for the series to have an impact...Again every individual is different. The way they take their dismissals, how they think about their game after it is finished."