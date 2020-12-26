Ashwin Bowled Before Siraj Due to Moisture in Wicket: Bumrah

The senior off-spinner impressed as he picked a couple of early wickets, removing Matthew Wade in his second over and then getting rid of Steve Smith in his third, having him caught at leg slip for a duck. Ashwin had also removed Smith in the first innings of the first Test in Adelaide for one.

"When we were bowling in the morning, there was some moisture in the wicket. As you saw Ashwin and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) also got some spin. Because we wanted to make the most of the moisture, we were trying to use that (strategy of bringing in spinners early). He was getting some good bounce as well," said Bumrah while speaking to the media after the first day's play as Indian bowlers bowled out Australia for 195 in the first innings.

"Ashwin got turn and that was because of the moisture," he added.

The right-arm pace bowler, who played a key role on the last tour of Australia taking 21 wickets, said Siraj was eager to bowl in the first session itself.