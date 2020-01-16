2nd ODI: Kohli to Return to No 3 as India Aim to Level Aus Series

Skipper Virat Kohli is set to be back at his regular number three position after the strategy of coming two-down boomeranged in the series-opener as India take on Australia in a must-win second ODI in Rajkot on Friday.

India go into the game 0-1 down after Australia registered a 10-wicket win in the lung-opener at Mumbai, courtesy David Warner and Aaron Finch, who hit unbeaten hundreds.

In a bid to field all three in-form players -- Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul --, Kohli dropped himself down the order but the plan backfired spectacularly as he was unable to convert his start.